Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

