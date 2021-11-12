Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $147,000 Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.