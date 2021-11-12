Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 561 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the second quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 49.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Buckle alerts:

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $662,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,500. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of The Buckle stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.