PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issues Earnings Results

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $39.91 on Friday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $361,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 17,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $528,566.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,804. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

