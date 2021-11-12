Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 367,000 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,000 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 455.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 152,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Shares of LUNA stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $310.68 million, a PE ratio of 122.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Luna Innovations Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.