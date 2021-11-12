Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,308. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

