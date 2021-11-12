Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,858 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,858 shares during the quarter. Malibu Boats makes up approximately 1.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $16,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 101,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 83,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

