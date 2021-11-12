Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,462 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,462 shares during the period. Agilysys accounts for about 0.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Agilysys worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,913 shares of company stock valued at $706,818. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

AGYS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,785. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

