Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,448 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.58% of Alta Equipment Group worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at $107,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,274.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $16.42. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,057. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.