Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Wedbush has a “Sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $13.55 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $905.41 million, a P/E ratio of 150.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 211,113 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 151,493 shares during the period.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.