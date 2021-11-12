Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00. Truist’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRPL. Craig Hallum lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $905.41 million, a P/E ratio of 150.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 374,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 569,052 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

