Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 134,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,132,544 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $19.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Bank of America cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $905.41 million, a P/E ratio of 150.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 99.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,496,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.