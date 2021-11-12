Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

