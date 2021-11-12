Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Wendy’s Company Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Wendy’s in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WEN. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other The Wendy’s news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The Wendy’s by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,109,000 after buying an additional 1,148,728 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,126,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 85,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

