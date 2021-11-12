Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.19.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$17.77 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$17.58 and a 52-week high of C$22.67. The stock has a market cap of C$11.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$648.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$548.20 million.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

