Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Issued By William Blair

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

