Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Parsons in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parsons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

NYSE PSN opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Parsons has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Parsons news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Parsons by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,980,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,614,000 after buying an additional 407,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Parsons by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parsons by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Parsons by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after buying an additional 57,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Parsons by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after buying an additional 184,460 shares during the period.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

