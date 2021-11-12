Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Stevanato Group Spa Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stevanato Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million.

STVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of STVN opened at $23.00 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,582,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,452,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

