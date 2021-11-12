Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $938.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 23.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 68,597 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.