Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Decreased by Analyst

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.87 and a beta of -0.28. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $72,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $416,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,159 shares of company stock worth $2,435,231. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

