Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for KBR in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KBR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Shares of KBR opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.24 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 32.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in KBR by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in KBR by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

