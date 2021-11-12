Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Lifted by William Blair

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PRA Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.34. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,842 shares of company stock worth $2,161,238 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PRA Group by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

