QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $519.79 million-$519.79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.52 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.480-$ EPS.

QGEN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,054. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QGEN. Redburn Partners began coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.