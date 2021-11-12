Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.10 million-$108.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.13 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.160-$3.180 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.60.

QLYS traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,105. Qualys has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.64.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 919,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,807,440. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

