Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $10.77

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $9.45. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.