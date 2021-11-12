Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RADI. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 33.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

