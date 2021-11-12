Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.29. 882,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 178.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 56,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 343.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RADI. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

