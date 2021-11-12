Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) PT Raised to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. Rain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 3,786 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $54,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 392,269 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,787,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

