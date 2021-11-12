Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $576.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ramaco Resources news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

