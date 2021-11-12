Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RPD. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. FBN Securities started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.60.

RPD stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $133.65. 121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,836,086. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

