Rapids (RPD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $188.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Rapids has a total market cap of $183,139.01 and approximately $188.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rapids has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,594.73 or 1.00177934 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

