Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Director Steven E. West Sells 18,175 Shares

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. Rattler Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 3.89.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.