Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Gap Down to $11.69

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $11.36. Rattler Midstream shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

RTLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 3.89.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

