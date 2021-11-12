Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

