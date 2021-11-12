Raven Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,694.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $2,694.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,724,691.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80669601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00071247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00071937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00098257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.86 or 0.07192551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,101.09 or 1.00103990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.