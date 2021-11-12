Raymond James Analysts Give Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) a C$20.00 Price Target

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) has been assigned a C$20.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 target price (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Laurentian lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.25.

ALS stock traded up C$1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.94. 202,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$10.45 and a 1-year high of C$19.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.73. The company has a market cap of C$701.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,388.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

