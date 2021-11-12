Raymond James Lowers 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Price Target to $20.00

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

DIBS stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,209. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 44,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $109,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,198,440.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $176,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $50,986,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $47,815,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $17,839,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

