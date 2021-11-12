Raymond James Lowers DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Price Target to $3.50

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $4.75 to $3.50 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DRTT. National Bankshares upped their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.20.

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.63.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 8,895 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,166,000. Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 326,505 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 8,465,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,188,000 after purchasing an additional 226,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 53.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 76,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

