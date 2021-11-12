Raymond James Raises Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$10.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BIR. Scotiabank upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.43.

TSE:BIR traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.69. 659,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.07. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.72 and a twelve month high of C$7.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

