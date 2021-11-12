Raymond James Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$3.25

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CEU. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.21.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.74. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.57.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

