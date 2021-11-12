Raymond James Weighs in on Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

