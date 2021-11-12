Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 428.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 56,343 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

