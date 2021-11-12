Reata Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,939 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,170% compared to the typical volume of 482 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RETA stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $103.81. 5,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,384. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $179.74.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

