Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN):

11/10/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $101.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Wynn Resorts have outperformed the industry over the past year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from gradual improvement in visitation (in Macau), improved non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic markets. Also, increased focus on WynnBET bode well. Going forward, the company anticipates solid revenue generation on the back of new product features and unique marketing campaign. However, coronavirus related woes persists. During the second quarter 2021, the company’s operations was negatively impacted by an outbreak of the virus in Guangdong. Notably, travel restrictions, quarantine measures, testing requirements, and capacity limitations remain in effect at its Macau Operations. Moreover, spread of the Delta variant remains a concern. Of late, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved down.”

10/20/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2021 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $122.00.

9/14/2021 – Wynn Resorts is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $94.38 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.42.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

