Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mohawk Industries (MHK)

11/8/2021 – Mohawk Industries is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $157.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $245.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $248.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mohawk’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Robust U.S. housing market fundamentals and demand for repair & remodeling activities have been benefiting Mohawk. Its dominant market share in the highly fragmented and competitive industry, acquisition strategy, and strong international presence are expected to drive growth. It has been streamlining operations, merging facilities and removing higher-cost assets to combat cost woes. It has been maintaining production rates, introducing new products and increasing promotions to address the ever-changing market needs. Earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days. However, supply-chain related challenges and rising raw material costs are concerning.”

NYSE MHK opened at $173.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $115.79 and a one year high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after acquiring an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,603,000 after acquiring an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $84,315,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

