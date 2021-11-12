Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

