ReddCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $80.71 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $80.71 million and approximately $212,431.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,214.30 or 0.99870569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00050152 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.38 or 0.00358934 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.25 or 0.00514943 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.41 or 0.00167552 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012573 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001410 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003886 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

