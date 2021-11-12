Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.970-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.350 EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Regal Rexnord stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.76. 250,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,763. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $167.64.
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.