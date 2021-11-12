Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.970-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.350 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.76. 250,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,763. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $167.64.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.