Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Separately, Loop Capital cut their target price on Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE RGS opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. Regis has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Regis had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 214.11%. The company had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Regis by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Regis by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Regis by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Regis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

