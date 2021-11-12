Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 132,522 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,522 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Dorian LPG worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after buying an additional 180,692 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $12,540,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $31,804,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 98.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 123.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,964 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LPG opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

